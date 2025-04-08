It's Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Trinity!

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — In this week's Pet Adoption Tuesay, we're meeting Trinity!

She's a terrier mix available for adoption through Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary. They say Trinity is a senior dog, but describe her as a "wiggle missile" and "walking serotonin boost". She's described as having one speed: LET'S GO!

Trinity would do best in a pet-free home where she can be the center of attention. Of course - she's also a treat queen.

This pup is black and white, is spayed with updated vaccinations, a short coat, and will need a home with physical fenced -in areas.

Check out her Pet Finder page here, and click hereto fill out an online adoption survey.

