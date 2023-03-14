It's Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Groot!

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — Need a partner in crime? Maybe someone to help you save the galaxy??

Have we got a friend for you!

Groot is a 3-year-old lab-mix who happens to be in the market for a forever home.

Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary

This guardian in the making comes to us from Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary— a shelter in Ionia County specializing in rehoming pets, helping lost and found pups, fostering, and all around being a friend to dogs in need.

The people at Mackenzie's translated a note from our intrepid friend:

I'm already trained in basic obedience and have great manners! I sleep through the night, even fireworks and storms don't bother me! I know sit, shake, lay down, and wait. I even can wait patiently until you say its ok to eat. Speaking of eating....breakfast and dinner are probably the best time of day....paws down. As a matter of fact, I could go for a snack right now.

So maybe don't leave snacks out? Just a thought.

If you'd like to meet Groot in person and see if you'll grow on each other, check out the Mackenzie's website!

And if helping dogs sounds like a hole-in-one— join Mackenzie's for their annual golf outing, Pups & Putts!

Friday, June 16 at Saskatoon Golf Course in Alto, grab your clubs and hit the links to help support their operations year-round. All proceeds go towards bringing care to abused, abandoned, or neglected dogs that find their way to Mackenzie's door.

Burgers and brats will be served, and you'll have your chance at raffles, games, and prizes.

It's a 9 a.m. shotgun start, so don't be late!