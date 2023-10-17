It's Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Dom!

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Dom has two modes: Zoomie Fanatic and Snuggly Noodle.

For this Pet Adoption Tuesday, there's just one thing on his list; a place to call home.

This 5-month-old short-haired kitten is a big fan of lazing about in a warm or sunny place like any old soul— but don't let that fool you. He's at that beautiful age where now is the time for adventure.

His foster mama at Harbor Humane Society says he's very curious about the outdoors— and confident to boot! With the right harness and some socialization, going for walks with this babe is well within the realm of possibility!

He also loves to be held and can be perfectly content to stay right where he's at— getting the most love and belly scratches possible.

Dom is litter-trained and may do well with dogs after living with a senior dog in his first weeks of life. When he came to Harbor Humane, Dom was treated for an upper respiratory infection/potential herpes and is doing well now.