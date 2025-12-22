No Place Like Home: Best days and times to hit the road for holiday travel

AAA expects about 122.4 million Americans will be traveling at least 50 miles from their home over the 13 day holiday period, which started on December 20 and ends on New Year Day.

If you can believe it, that is a 2.2% increase from the previous record-setting number of 119.7 million travelers in 2024.

AAA BEST AND WORST TIMES TO TRAVEL BY CAR



DATE WORST TRAVEL TIME BEST TRAVEL TIME Saturday, Dec 20 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM After 9:00 PM Sunday, Dec 21 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM Before 11:00 AM Monday, Dec 22 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM Before 10:00 AM Tuesday, Dec 23 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM Before 10:00 AM Wednesday, Dec 24 Minimal Traffic Impact Expected Thursday, Dec 25 Minimal Traffic Impact Expected Friday, Dec 26 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM Before 11:00 AM Saturday, Dec 27 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM Before 11:00 AM Sunday, Dec 28 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM Before 11:00 AM Monday, Dec 29 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM Before 10:00 AM Tuesday, Dec 30 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM Before 10:00 AM Wednesday, Dec 31 Minimal Traffic Impact Expected Thursday, Jan 1 Minimal Traffic Impact Expected

As you can see from the table above, the two best days for travel are the holidays themselves, Christmas and New Year's Days, that is because a majority of travelers are already at their destinations.

