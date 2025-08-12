It's almost time! Tips for battling back-to-school anxiety

Students are starting to head back to classrooms in the next few weeks, if not already.

It can be a high-pressure time for some kids.

Priority Health shared some advice on how to make sure your child or grandchild is starting the school year with confidence.

What are some early signs of separation anxiety in children, and how can parents distinguish it from typical back-to-school nerves?



Clinginess

Frequent stomachaches

Tears and drop-offs that don't ease over time

What proactive steps can parents take in the weeks leading up to the school year to ease the transition and reduce anxiety?



Start small and early

Talk about school in a positive, calm way

Begin adjusting bedtime and morning schedules a week or two before school starts

The best way to deal with fears is to be supportive, yet firm

If the behavior lasts more than a few days, or symptoms seem severe, schedule an appointment with your health care provider

