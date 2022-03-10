Irish Jig by Spectrum Health back for 38th year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Registration is now open for Spectrum Health's 38th annual Irish Jig, taking place on March 19.

Proceeds from the 5k go to the Spectrum Health Cancer Center colorectal cancer fund, providing colorectal cancer screenings, prevention, and diagnostic services in West Michigan.

This event is open to runners and walkers, individuals and teams – so really everyone can join the fun. There is a training plan available online.

A discounted rate is available online through March 17 or until 2,500 participants register. $20 for 12 and younger, $35 for 13 and older.

Late registration is available online March 18 and 19 and during event check-in on Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19: $25 for 12 and younger, $40 for 13 and older.

Important information:

No baby strollers or pets on the course, please. But people with strollers and pets make great cheerleaders from the side of the course!

Participants will have 75 minutes to complete the course. After that they may be asked to finish on the sidewalk so that roads can reopen.

You can register for the event here.