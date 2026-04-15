INTERVIEW: Talking openly during National Sexual Assault Awareness Month

WEST MICHIGAN — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, a time to come together and talk openly about sexual violence to support survivors, increase awareness, and prevent more suffering. Dr. Diana Bitner is the co-founder of True. Women's Health, and she says violence is fed by silence and darkness, and needs to be brought to light.

1 in 5 women will experience sexual assault in their lifetimes, and about half will experience sexual harassment.40% of sexual assault is perpetrated by a person known by the victim, and can happen over years, with 80% of violence happening to women under age 25.

This month of awareness is meant to remind people of the difficult experiences affecting health for years. Dr. Diana Bitner is a women's health physician, and she often sees women come in with:



Trouble sleeping

Chronic pelvic tension

Pain

Anxiety

Brain fog

Low desire

Feeling "on edge"

Many women never connect their symptoms with trauma experienced years ago, but the body can continue carrying the effects of past experiences, especially in midlife. Perimenopause and menopause change sleep, mood and nervous system resilience, and hormone changes could make old stress patterns louder.

If you have been the victim of sexual violence, seek help. The violence was not your fault and does not deserve any more power. Help is available through the National Sexual Assault Hotline (RAINN) at 800-656-HOPE or at online.rainn.org.

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