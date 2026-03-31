INTERVIEW: Renew Mobility talks spring fundraisers to help raise money for those in need

Renew Mobility is a West Michigan based nonprofit that provides refurbished mobility equipement at no cost to people in need. Their goal is to help people regain independence and improve quality of life, from children to older adults.

This spring, you can help them on their mission, too.

They have two fundraisers on the docket that are open to all neighbors, both as attendees and volunteers.

Annual Wheel Run for Everyone 5k



April 11

8 a.m.

Cook Carillon Tower on GVSU Allendale campus

Sign up by April 4 for $30 +$5 t-shirt, day-of for $30 and no t-shirt

Online registration, click here

4th Annual Karaoke Fundraiser



May 9

12 - 6 p.m.

Pigeon Hill Brewing Company

Free to attend, cost to participate in Karaoke or Cornhole Tournament

Find more information here

SCAN TO KEEP UP WITH RENEW MOBILITY EVENTS!

Renew Mobility

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