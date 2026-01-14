INTERVIEW: Promoting healthy aging with strength training

WEST MICHIGAN — Strength training is a powerful tool to improve a person's health, function and longevity, especially for people in their middle ages. In the fourth decade of life, adults experience a gradual but progressive loss of muscle mass and strength if it's not maintained, in a process known as Sarcopenia.

Sarcopenia accelerates hormone shifts, sedentary behavior, insulin resistance and chronic inflammation. Dr. Celia Egan with True Women's Health says strength training directly counters the effects of sarcopenia by stimulating muscle proteins, preserving neuromuscular integrity, and maintaining the fast-twitch muscle fibers.

Strength training also plays a central role in protecting bone health and joint stability. Strong muscles support joints, improve posture, and reduce your chronic pain. When combined with technique and progressive overload, strength training may enhance movement and reduce injury risk.

Another benefit to training your muscles as you age is that it improves quality of life, and has profound benefits for your mental health. Dr. Egan says it has been associated with reducing anxiety and depression symptoms, improving the quality of your sleep, and enhancing cognitive function.

Dr. Egan says strength training is not about chasing extremes or aesthetics. Creating a sustainable exercise plan that you can stick to is a vital preventative strategy that preserves muscle, protects metabolism and supports a high quality of life well into older age.

