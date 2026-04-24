INTERVIEW: Priority Health holds Drug Take Back Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Priority Health is hosting Drug Take Back Day at several locations on Saturday, April 25. From 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M., community members and patients can drop off expired, unwanted or unneeded prescription medications at these locations:
- Priority Health, 3111 Leonard Street NE, Grand Rapids
- Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospital Care Center, 80 68th Street SE, Grand Rapids
- Kent County Health Department, 700 Fuller Avenue NE, Grand Rapids
- Corewell Health Zeeland Hospital, 8333 Felch Street, Zeeland
The event is also distributing free Naloxone, a fast-acting medication that can reverse opioid overdose.
Corewell Health says the October 2025 Take Back event collected a total of 196 pounds of medication, and since 2018, the events have collected over 2 tons worth of materials.
Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team
Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.
Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube