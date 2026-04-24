INTERVIEW: Priority Health holds Drug Take Back Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Priority Health is hosting Drug Take Back Day at several locations on Saturday, April 25. From 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M., community members and patients can drop off expired, unwanted or unneeded prescription medications at these locations:



Priority Health, 3111 Leonard Street NE, Grand Rapids

Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospital Care Center, 80 68th Street SE, Grand Rapids

Kent County Health Department, 700 Fuller Avenue NE, Grand Rapids

Corewell Health Zeeland Hospital, 8333 Felch Street, Zeeland

The event is also distributing free Naloxone, a fast-acting medication that can reverse opioid overdose.

Corewell Health says the October 2025 Take Back event collected a total of 196 pounds of medication, and since 2018, the events have collected over 2 tons worth of materials.

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