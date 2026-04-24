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INTERVIEW: Priority Health holds Drug Take Back Day

DEA National Drug Take Back Day in Grand Rapids
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GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Priority Health is hosting Drug Take Back Day at several locations on Saturday, April 25. From 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M., community members and patients can drop off expired, unwanted or unneeded prescription medications at these locations:

  • Priority Health, 3111 Leonard Street NE, Grand Rapids
  • Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospital Care Center, 80 68th Street SE, Grand Rapids
  • Kent County Health Department, 700 Fuller Avenue NE, Grand Rapids
  • Corewell Health Zeeland Hospital, 8333 Felch Street, Zeeland

The event is also distributing free Naloxone, a fast-acting medication that can reverse opioid overdose.

Corewell Health says the October 2025 Take Back event collected a total of 196 pounds of medication, and since 2018, the events have collected over 2 tons worth of materials.

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