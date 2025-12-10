INTERVIEW: Planning the Holidays with your health in mind

WEST MICHIGAN — With the Holidays in full swing, it's important to think about the people who make it happen. This is to uplift the women who carry the physical burden of getting everything festive, but also to highlight the emotional burden the holidays can have.

Dr. Diana Bitner with True Women's Health shares what you can do to care for yourself and others this holiday:



Meal planning, including everyone's favorites

Presents - planning,lists, shopping and wrapping the gifts. Who got more than another? is there enough?

Organizing events, traveling

planning events, who is coming, invites, drama, giving duties, big feelings, who to include & who to leave out

Are kids and family coming for the holidays? Help prepare rooms, house updates, preparing all the favorite sheets, pillows, activities

Help give attention to your partner

This is where the 5 P's are critical: prior planning prevents poor performance. Are you planning out your calendar? Are you getting enough sleep? Your family can only help if they know what you need; people cannot meet expectations if they do not know them. Women who cope well with stress believe they deserve to be happy, keep a support network around them, and ask for help when they need it.

Setting boundaries can be important for members of your family. If there is another family member or friend that challenges the joy of the holiday event with drama, past trauma or emotional sabotage, it can benefit you to not invite them. It's also okay to decline invitations to events that can bring you or your family down emotionally. Protect your feelings as well.

With gifts, people want to be seen and valued in that you knew what would bring them joy. It may benefit you to slow things down and consider the emotional price tag as much as the real one. Gifts don't need to be expensive to bring value and joy, but they should show the person you were paying attention and understand who they are.

