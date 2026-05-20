INTERVIEW: PCOS name changes to PMOS, why it matters

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — PCOS has been subject of many conversations on FOX 17 with Dr. Diana Bitner, the Co-founder of True. Women's Health. This week, a new name for the condition isn't just the change of a letter, but comes with renewed understanding, diverging from how it has been understood for decades.

The new name is PMOS: Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome.

This landmark decision signals a new, distinct understanding of one of the most common hormonal conditions affecting women.

PMOS Symptoms



Heavy, irregular periods

Difficulty becoming pregnant

Male-pattern hair growth

Cystic acne

Easy weight gain, difficult weight loss

Signs of PMOS:



Darker skin in armpits, back of neck, groin

Central obesity, belly fat

High cholesterol

High fasting blood sugar

Low iron, anemia from heavy bleeding

Many small follicles on ovaries on ultrasound

Notice the list, and how some of these signs have nothing to do with your ovaries. That is the point behind the change in name to PMOS. The change tells the medical community to treat PMOS like the metabolic disorder that it is. The ovary is downstream, showing us the effect. It is not the cause.

Why this changes everything for women



Women with PMOS have significantly higher rates of type 2 diabetes & heart disease

In teenagers with PMOS, cardiovascular changes can begin early

Most women with this condition are not getting the metabolic screenings they need

Serious health problems are being missed, sometimes for years

What women can do right now



If you have a PCOS diagnosis, ask your doctor: Have I been screened for insulin resistance?

Ask about your cardiovascular risk, not just your fertility

If your doctor is only focused on your ovaries & period, push for a full metabolic picture

This condition affects 1 in 8 women. If you have it, you deserve a provider who treats the whole system.

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