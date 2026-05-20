INTERVIEW: PCOS name changes to PMOS, why it matters

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — PCOS has been subject of many conversations on FOX 17 with Dr. Diana Bitner, the Co-founder of True. Women's Health. This week, a new name for the condition isn't just the change of a letter, but comes with renewed understanding, diverging from how it has been understood for decades.
The new name is PMOS: Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome.
This landmark decision signals a new, distinct understanding of one of the most common hormonal conditions affecting women.
PMOS Symptoms
- Heavy, irregular periods
- Difficulty becoming pregnant
- Male-pattern hair growth
- Cystic acne
- Easy weight gain, difficult weight loss
Signs of PMOS:
- Darker skin in armpits, back of neck, groin
- Central obesity, belly fat
- High cholesterol
- High fasting blood sugar
- Low iron, anemia from heavy bleeding
- Many small follicles on ovaries on ultrasound
Notice the list, and how some of these signs have nothing to do with your ovaries. That is the point behind the change in name to PMOS. The change tells the medical community to treat PMOS like the metabolic disorder that it is. The ovary is downstream, showing us the effect. It is not the cause.
Why this changes everything for women
- Women with PMOS have significantly higher rates of type 2 diabetes & heart disease
- In teenagers with PMOS, cardiovascular changes can begin early
- Most women with this condition are not getting the metabolic screenings they need
- Serious health problems are being missed, sometimes for years
What women can do right now
- If you have a PCOS diagnosis, ask your doctor: Have I been screened for insulin resistance?
- Ask about your cardiovascular risk, not just your fertility
- If your doctor is only focused on your ovaries & period, push for a full metabolic picture
- This condition affects 1 in 8 women. If you have it, you deserve a provider who treats the whole system.
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