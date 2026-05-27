INTERVIEW: Lipedema, a commonly missed health condition

WEST MICHIGAN — Lipedema is a chronic medical condition affecting how fat tissue is stored in the body, commonly appearing in the legs, hips, buttocks and the arms. It occurs almost exclusively in women, and is often mistaken for weight gain or obesity.

Dr. Celia Egan is the Director of Obesity Medicine & Metabolic Health at True. Women's Health, and she says it's important for patients to understand that Lipidema is not a failure of willpower. It is a medical condition involving abnormal fat tissue, pain, inflammation and changes in the lymphatic system.

Lipidema often begins or worsens during times of hormonal change like pregnancy, puberty, perimenopause or menopause. Early recognition can help prevent years of confusion, frustration and self-blame.

Management of lipedema focuses on improving symptoms, mobility, and quality of life. Conservative treatment may include compression therapy, lymphatic therapy, physical therapy, and regular low-impact exercise such as walking, swimming, cycling, or resistance training.

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