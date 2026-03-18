INTERVIEW: LionHeart Productions presents '12 Angry Jurors'

GRANT, Mich. — For two weekends in March, Lionheart Productions is bringing a classic story to the stage, when 12 Angry Jurors is performed at the Grant Fine Arts Center and the Dogwood Center in Fremont.

Tickets to see the performance will be $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. 12 Angry Jurors will be performed at the Grant Fine Arts Center March 20 & 21, and at the Dogwood Center in Fremont on March 27, 28 & 29. You can find where to buy tickets at the Lionheart Productions website.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube