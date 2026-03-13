Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
19  WX Alerts 2  Closings/Delays
NewsMorning News

Actions

INTERVIEW: LaughFest continues into the weekend

LaughFest events happening this weekend
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gilda's LaughFest is giving audiences smiles until Sunday, with several performances across the Grand Rapids area.

LaughFest Events happening on Friday, March 13:

  • Clean Comedy Showcase and Dinner: 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show at The B.O.B.
  • TCP’s New Sketch Show: 7 p.m. at The Comedy Project
  • Pop Scholars Improv Comedy: 8 p.m. at Midtown
  • Battle Bots Improv Comedy Show: 9 p.m. at The Comedy Project
Laughfest Comedians

Grand Rapids

What You Laughing At?: Local comedians share what Laughfest means to them

Andy Curtis

Proceeds from LaughFest support the free cancer and grief emotional health programs offered through Gilda's Club Grand Rapids. More show times are available at laughfestgr.com.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NN Neighbor News Generic Siderail promo.png

Meet your neighborhood reporter