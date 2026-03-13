INTERVIEW: LaughFest continues into the weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gilda's LaughFest is giving audiences smiles until Sunday, with several performances across the Grand Rapids area.

LaughFest Events happening on Friday, March 13:



Clean Comedy Showcase and Dinner: 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show at The B.O.B.

TCP’s New Sketch Show: 7 p.m. at The Comedy Project

Pop Scholars Improv Comedy: 8 p.m. at Midtown

Battle Bots Improv Comedy Show: 9 p.m. at The Comedy Project

Grand Rapids What You Laughing At?: Local comedians share what Laughfest means to them Andy Curtis

Proceeds from LaughFest support the free cancer and grief emotional health programs offered through Gilda's Club Grand Rapids. More show times are available at laughfestgr.com.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube