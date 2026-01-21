Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
INTERVIEW: Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

Posted

WEST MICHIGAN — January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, bringing attention to the symptoms and preventative methods. Dr. Margaret Brown is the senior director of care management at Priority Health, and is sharing what steps women can take to protect themselves, and what treatment plans are covered under most insurance plans.

