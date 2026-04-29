INTERVIEW: Alcohol awareness & healthy planning for the summer

WEST MICHIGAN — April showers bring May flowers, and as the temperatures warm up, you may find yourself at more gatherings with friends & family. As alcohol is a popular part of the menu for many activities, it may be useful to make healthy plans for yourself. This doesn't mean abstinence, but rather figuring out how to incorporate alcohol into a healthy lifestyle.

The healthiest amount of alcohol is zero. Dr. Diana Bitner is the Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder of True. Women's Health, and she says even one drink per week could increase the risk of breast cancer.

April is Alcohol Awareness Month. Many guidelines state low risk can be maintained at a level of no more than 1 drink per day for women, and 2 drinks a day for men. A serving would be equal to 5 ounces of wine, 12 ounces of beer, or 1.5 ounces of liquor.

What are the risks of alcohol in excess?



Sleep Disturbance, poor REM and more fatigue

Higher risk of sleep apnea

Weight gain from calories of alcohol

Hot flashes & night sweats

Bladder urgency

Worse immune function

Dr. Diana Bitner points out that screening patients for Alcohol Use Disorder is part of the job for many medical professionals, with one tool being the CAGE Questionnaire. The list asks 4 questions and correctly identifies 93% of people with alcohol use disorders.

Have you ever:



Felt the need to cut down on your drinking Felt annoyed by criticism of your drinking had guilty feelings about drinking taken a morning eye opener?

People who are alcoholics often don't realize they have a problem. Taking stock of your alcohol use can be a benefit, and knowing more than 3 servings a week can have health and real life consequences.

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