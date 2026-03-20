INTERVIEW: Affordable & fun travel tips for a Chicago vacation

WEST MICHIGAN — Spring Break can be expensive to take the whole family, and a trip to Chicago can create lasting memories without the big price tag. While fun for the adults can be easy to come by, you may have to look harder for something the kids can enjoy too. Jill Halpin is the founder of My Michigan Beach and Little Chicago Guide, and she's sharing a few of the numerous activities you can enjoy with the whole family.

WATCH BELOW: Jill Halpin, Founder of My Michigan Beach and Little Chicago Guide, shares affordable fun for the family in Chicago

INTERVIEW: Kid-friendly activities for a trip to Chicago

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