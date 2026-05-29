INTERVIEW: A Glimpse of Africa hosts Mental Health & Wellness Fair

WYOMING, Mich. — A Glimpse Of Africa is hosting a Two-Day Mental Health and Wellness Fair on Saturday and Sunday, inviting community members to the event Saturday and Sunday (May 30-31) from 8:30 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Gezon Park in Wyoming.

Held during Mental Health Awareness Month, the event is meant as a safe space where immigrants, refugees, and community members can access mental health support, connect with culturally responsive resources, celebrate culture, and strengthen community belonging. The event includes a soccer tournament, which begins on both days at 8:30 A.M.

To learn more about the event, you can visit the Glimpse of Africa website.

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