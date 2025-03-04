Indulge and Celebrate: The sweet traditions of Fat Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fat Tuesday is not just a day of indulgence. It’s a celebration of life, culture, and community.

Fat Tuesday, or Mardi Gras, marks the final day of indulgence before the season of Lent begins in many Christian traditions.

It is the day before Ash Wednesday, which kicks off a season of fasting and reflection leading up to Easter.

Fat Tuesday evolved as a day for Christians to feast before the start of Lent. The idea was to indulge in one last day of enjoyment. Paczki naturally fit into this context, given their rich ingredients and the tradition of making them in bulk.

The association of Paczki with Fat Tuesday dates back to when Polish-Americans began to celebrate Mardi Gras. As a result, bakeries in Polish neighborhoods started to produce paczki in large quantities in the days leading up to Fat Tuesday

It has become customary for people to enjoy paczki on Fat Tuesday, making them not only a delicious treat but also a symbol of the blend of cultures as Polish traditions have melded with the celebrations of Mardi Gras.

