Icebreaker Festival, BRRRewfest & more: winter excitement with WMTA

WEST MICHIGAN — West Michigan is one of the best places in the country to experience the fun and beauty that comes with winter. The West Michigan Tourist Association stopped by FOX 17 once again to share the travel site's picks for some seasonal fun going on this month:

Ice Breaker Festival - South Haven

From January 31st to February 2nd, the streets of South Haven heat up with ice sculptures, cardboard sled races, outdoor ice skating and more! Along with activities, there will be food, drinks and entertainment specials at bars and restaurants in the area. On Saturday, February 1st, you can enjoy a chili cookoff with over 23 participants.

Winter BRRRewfest - Ludington

Head on up to Ludington on Saturday, January 25 for some more frosty fun - their annual winter BRRRewfest, which features lots of Michigan brews, including wine, cider, mead and beer of course. Tickets are $40 and include 7 drink tokens along with a commemorative tasting glass.

FireRock Grille's Bourbon Dinner - Holland

On January 30th, enjoy sophistication, flavor and fun. What's on the menu? Pork belly, Wagyu brisket, caramelized bananas and more! The 4-course dinner starts at 6:00 pm and costs $120 per person.

BlackStar Farms - Suttons' Bay

Every Saturday, enjoy Snowshoes, Vines and Wines as you traverse the scenic trails through the vineyards at BlackStar Farms. Experience the beautiful snowy vineyards, then warm yourself with a glass of mulled wine on the heated patio. If you have your own snowshoes, there's no charge to explore. if not, rentals are available for $20 per pair from 12-4 p.m.

More West Michigan Fun

For more details about these activities and tons more across our state more, click on the link here to go to WMTA's website.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube