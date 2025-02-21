Ice Cream of the Crop; Hudsonville Ice Cream names ultimate fan

HOLLAND, Mich. — "Hello, my name is Grace! And I'm CONE-fident I'm the ultimate Ice Cream Fan!"

Meet Grace Bremmer — she's from Zeeland, and she has won a desert-lover's top honor.

HUDSONVILLE ICE CREAM put the call out looking for an expert cone-noisseur, asking fans to record a 30-second video explaining why they know ice cream better than anyone — and should be named The Ultimate Ice Cream Fan.

Our Elliot Grandia got to meet the winner here at the station — and her passion is clear in our full interview below:

Ice Cream of the Crop - Full interview with Grace Bremmer, Hudsonville Ice Cream's Ultimate Ice Cream Fan

"I've been eating ice cream every day since I was really little, especially Hudsonville Ice Cream too, so I just have a lot of really sweet memory of going to Holland State Park, and getting a cone afterwards, and just all these fond memories and just try all and be the official fan in writing now"

"I think what makes me the best and stand it out is just my excitement to try all new flavors."

She told us her favorite flavor is Traverse City Cherry Fudge.

Check out her winning video, here:

Ice Cream of the Crop - Video that earned Grace Bremmer the title of Hudsonville Ice Cream's Ultimate Ice Cream Fan

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube