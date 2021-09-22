I Understand is helping bring awareness to mental health and suicide prevention with upcoming events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — I Understand is helping to spread the important message of mental health and suicide prevention with upcoming events in Grand Rapids and Allendale.

I Understand offers support to those dealing with mental health issues and grief. The organization's founder, Vonnie Woodrick, spoke with Tessa and Ruta about the You're Not Alone Drive Thru event at Celebration Cinema North. It also coincides with the theater release of Dear Evan Hansen starring Ben Platt this week.