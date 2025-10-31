HURRICANE RELIEF: Four tips for donating without getting deceived

In the wake of Hurricane Melissa, relief efforts will begin for the millions left in the path of the mega storm’s destruction.

A warning for anyone looking to help: The Better Business Bureau says after natural disasters, scammers will be out in full force trying to deceive donors.

NOAA This satellite image shows Hurricane Melissa.

The BBB also notes that campaigns are often created with the best intentions but may not be able to deliver on their promises.

Matias Delacroix/AP An aerial view of Black River, Jamaica, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

Here are some suggested ways from the Better Business Bureau for trusted giving:



Visit Give.org to find charities that the BBB has verified.

Newly created charities vs. established organizations: An established charity is more likely to have a better track record of fulfilling promises and experience in acting quickly after a natural disaster.

Is it government-registered? This signals that the group has filed the appropriate paperwork and is more likely to be legitimate.

Research how funds will be used: Watch out for vague appeals that don’t specify how the funds will be used. Ensure that the site indicates funds will be used as soon as possible.

Of course, always be wary of claims on social media or unverified websites. A final reminder: Give.org is a great starting point when you want to donate.

Matias Delacroix/AP A man fortifies a roof ahead of the forecast arrival of Hurricane Melissa in Kingston, Jamaica, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025.

The BBB has a full list of tips to ensure your money goes where you want it to on its website.

