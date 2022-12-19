How you can help our furry friends this time of year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michele's Rescue joined the Fox 17 Morning crew to make ornaments and talk about just what they need to keep animals safe this winter.

Watch above to see Elliot and Tessa make ornaments with the crew from Michele's Rescue!

The biggest need: food, blankets, and litter. You can help keep animals happy and healthy this season with some simple items. Future pets also need a few extra things to do this time of year, so toys are always appreciated.

And just like that person on your list who has everything or never seems to give you any hints; you can never go wrong with the gift of money. Donations keep places like Michele's Rescue going. Click here for more and to see just how much good you're doing by donating!