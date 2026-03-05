How to spot AI-generated images and videos in your news feed during ongoing global conflicts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Better Business Bureau of Michigan is warning neighbors about the growing threat of AI-generated images and videos spreading across social media and news platforms, as many people follow developments in ongoing global conflicts.

Nakia Mills with the BBB said scammers are now using AI-generated images and videos to make fraudulent websites appear more credible, create fake celebrity endorsements, and spread false imagery related to current world events and elections.

"AI has made a lot of scams, sadly, more advanced," Nakia said.

The BBB said it wants to help both businesses and consumers navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of AI-generated content.

"We have a lot of the tools on there to try to just help on both sides, for businesses and consumers, because, on it's just moving so fast, and we want to just try to educate everyone, and that's why we're just coming from a standpoint of, this is all about trust and human judgment," Nakia said.

The BBB of Michigan is offering the following tips to help consumers identify AI-generated images:

Check the source: Try to trace the photo back to its original post to see who may have shared it. If it comes from a page full of shocking political events or messages, it was likely created using AI.

Do a reverse image search: This will bring up all the websites where the image appeared, which can help you understand the context of the image and its origins.

Find the highest resolution version and zoom in: AI image generators are essentially pattern replicators. They are good at drawing from original images, but do not always account for the laws of physics. Look for any physical inconsistencies or strange, glossy textures.

