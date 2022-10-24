How to manage food allergies during Halloween

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If your kids have food allergies, it's imperative to stay on top of treats they might get this time of year.

Our live guest from Priority Health gave us a few tips!

Get in on a candy exchange — that way you know where the sweets come from.

Find an allergy-friendly trunk-or-treat where they pass out stickers, pencils, and temporary tattoos

Exchange any pieces of off-limits candy they may get with a treat suitable for their allergy

If you have questions about your child's candy— check ingredient lists and other information on the manufacturer's website.