How to manage food allergies during Halloween

Posted at 8:16 AM, Oct 24, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If your kids have food allergies, it's imperative to stay on top of treats they might get this time of year.

Our live guest from Priority Health gave us a few tips!

  • Get in on a candy exchange — that way you know where the sweets come from.
  • Find an allergy-friendly trunk-or-treat where they pass out stickers, pencils, and temporary tattoos
  • Exchange any pieces of off-limits candy they may get with a treat suitable for their allergy

If you have questions about your child's candy— check ingredient lists and other information on the manufacturer's website.

