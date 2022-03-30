How one local organization helps men and women break cycle of incarceration

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX17 was joined by Antwan Brown, Executive Director of 70X7 Life Recovery in Grand Rapids. Brown is a familiar face to many in the newsroom as he is married to FOX17’s own Janice Brown.

Brown was in the studio to discuss how 70X7 Life Recovery can help men and women stay out of prison for good, to help those once incarcerated restore their lives.

Opportunities for those who have not been incarcerated but have faced challenges and may need help getting on the right path are also available through the organization.

70X7 Life Recovery has two locations – one in Wyoming and one in Holland. The organization is best known for its workforce development training classes, and a 2-week class called Changes, which focuses on pure life skills, encouragement, most of all providing hope and rebuilding one's self-image.

In the future, 70x7 Life Recovery will focus on continuing to develop strategic relationships with community partners. The organization is also looking for ways to have a more holistic approach for those with addiction, focusing on peer support.

70X7 Life Recovery was recently mentioned in an in-depth piece about Jamarion Lawhorn’s life after being freed for the 2014 stabbing death of 9-year-old Connor Verkerke. Lawthorn was 12 at the time of the stabbing. His mentor at the organization was credited with being a strong part of Lawhorn’s support system.

RELATED: Jamarion's Journey

Those interested in supporting 70X7 can gather information about serving as a mentor themselves, donating, and more on the organization’s website here.

FOX17 will air Jamarion’s Journey again on Sunday, April 3 at 10:30 p.m.

