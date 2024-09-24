How a change of perspective can help those facing addiction

Substance abuse and addiction often isolate people, pushing them further from those in the best position to help, but a reciprocal push from society’s long-held biases isolates them even more.

The only way around it is through though, so let’s dig in with Priority Health:

What stigma surrounds the topic of substance abuse?

Substance Use Disorders are chronic and treatable medical conditions, not a moral failing. It's important to recognize that a person may have a problem or illness, but they are not the problem.

How can friends and family offer support to their loved one if they have questions about their substance use?

Be open and show compassion. Remember mental and substance use disorders are treatable. Use nonjudgmental, non-stigmatizing language. Meeting a person where they are at in their use. Care for yourself too.

How can people receive help and support with their mental health?

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988, or chat 988lifeline.org to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Priority Health members can receive confidential help 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The number is printed on the back of all member cards. Members also have access to Teladoc Health Mental Health, a self-help virtual tool.

