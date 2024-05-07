Hours on social media every day? Here's how it could be impacting your mental health

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Priority Health is joining FOX 17 Morning News to talk about some of the biggest issues Americans face.

Today's topic: The impact of social media and technology on mental health.

According to Priority Health:



The average American spends almost 2.5 hourson social media each day

One studyshowed that one in three Americans worry about mental health impacts

Over-consumption can lead to:



Increased risk for depression, anxiety, loneliness, self-harm, and even suicidal thoughts

Cyberbullying and exposure to content that is not age appropriate

Self-image issues and comparison

Poor sleep quality

Tips for decreasing social media consumption:



Track your time

Turn off notifications from social media apps

Temporarily (or permanently) downsize your social media use

Take a temporary social media break

Reach out to trusted friends to stay connected

Unfriend or unfollow anyone who is toxic or exhibits bullying behavior

Find more information about Priority Health's "myStrength" mental wellness tool here.

**If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, help is available. Call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential help, 24/7**

