Hours on social media every day? Here's how it could be impacting your mental health

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Priority Health is joining FOX 17 Morning News to talk about some of the biggest issues Americans face.
Today's topic: The impact of social media and technology on mental health.
According to Priority Health:
- The average American spends almost 2.5 hourson social media each day
- One studyshowed that one in three Americans worry about mental health impacts
Over-consumption can lead to:
- Increased risk for depression, anxiety, loneliness, self-harm, and even suicidal thoughts
- Cyberbullying and exposure to content that is not age appropriate
- Self-image issues and comparison
- Poor sleep quality
Tips for decreasing social media consumption:
- Track your time
- Turn off notifications from social media apps
- Temporarily (or permanently) downsize your social media use
- Take a temporary social media break
- Reach out to trusted friends to stay connected
- Unfriend or unfollow anyone who is toxic or exhibits bullying behavior
Find more information about Priority Health's "myStrength" mental wellness tool here.
**If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, help is available. Call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential help, 24/7**