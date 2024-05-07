Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Hours on social media every day? Here's how it could be impacting your mental health

social media.jpeg
Posted at 8:32 AM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 09:32:34-04

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Priority Health is joining FOX 17 Morning News to talk about some of the biggest issues Americans face.

Today's topic: The impact of social media and technology on mental health.

According to Priority Health:

  • The average American spends almost 2.5 hourson social media each day
  • One studyshowed that one in three Americans worry about mental health impacts

Over-consumption can lead to:

  • Increased risk for depression, anxiety, loneliness, self-harm, and even suicidal thoughts
  • Cyberbullying and exposure to content that is not age appropriate
  • Self-image issues and comparison
  • Poor sleep quality

Tips for decreasing social media consumption:

  • Track your time
  • Turn off notifications from social media apps
  • Temporarily (or permanently) downsize your social media use
  • Take a temporary social media break
  • Reach out to trusted friends to stay connected
  • Unfriend or unfollow anyone who is toxic or exhibits bullying behavior

Find more information about Priority Health's "myStrength" mental wellness tool here.

**If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, help is available. Call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential help, 24/7**

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book