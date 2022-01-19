Hospice of Michigan is offering virtual grief support groups to residents

Hospice of Michigan Virtual group

Hospice of Michigan is continuing its virtual support group sessions throughout the winter for Michiganders experiencing the loss of a loved one. All sessions are open and available for anyone mourning the loss of a loved one

“With the continuation of our virtual approach to grief support services, Hospice of Michigan is pleased to roll out a new season of virtual grief support groups,” said Karen Monts, grief support services director for Hospice of Michigan. “We’re thankful to have the ability to continue providing these critical bereavement services to anybody who needs them wherever they may be.”