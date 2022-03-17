Hospice of Michigan hosting Dance-Off Fundraiser

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Hospice of Michigan is inviting the community to take part in the first-ever Hospice of Michigan Dance-Off fundraiser on Friday, March 18.

HOM team members will dance for votes and donations while in inflatable costumes.

The money goes to support HOM services that aren't covered by reimbursement of insurance.

HOM joined us on FOX 17 Morning News to share more about the event and show off a few moves.

Learn more about the event and donate by clicking here.

