Homework & Hitting: helping kids get a handle on real-life skills

First Tee—the community program dedicated to helping give kids access to mentoring through golf—tells us winter is no time to sleep on developing young minds.

They’re Homework & Hitting initiative helps kids grow skills like money management, cooking and nutrition, and the impact Black golfers have had on the game, all while supporting their academic achievements.

Kids who’ve gone through the program show overwhelming improvement in grades and reports from teachers—even through COVID shutdowns and separations from school and social situations.

First Tee serves Holland, Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids, and Muskegon.

