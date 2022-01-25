Home Building & Remodeling Show comes to Holland Civic Center

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Lakeshore Home Builders Association (HBA) is hosting the 2022 Lakeshore Home Building & Remodeling Show on January 28th and 29th at the Holland Civic Center.

The show will feature over 65 exhibits representing builders, remodelers, kitchen and bath showrooms, flooring, landscaping, financial institutions, closets, roofing, siding, tile, countertops, and more.

Celebrity guest speaker Zack Giffin, co-host of A&E and Netflix show, Tiny House Nation will be offering a seminar on Friday at 6 pm and Saturday at 11 am. This seminar is free with admission to the Home Show!

“With more people working from or spending increased time at home, many have found that it is a good time to build, remodel, or upgrade to keep up with the latest innovations and home trends,” Brittany Ryzenga, Chief Executive Officer of the Lakeshore Home Builders Association, shared. “The Home Building & Remodeling Show is an excellent opportunity for people to get inspiration for their next project.” And “Also, we’re pretty excited to host a TV star within the home building industry right here in West Michigan!”

Friday January 28, 1:00pm-8:00pm

Saturday January 29, 9:00am-5:00pm

Tickets: $5 online in-advance, $6 at the door— ticket is good for one day only

Children 15 & under free

Tickets and more information can be found here.