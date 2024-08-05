Holland Symphony events will get you dancing, grooving, or just plain movin’!

Having a week already? Dog days of summer dragging you down?

Holland Symphony Orchestra knows just what you mean— and what better way to break through that funk than to turn up some tunes and get grooving?

Holland Symphony Orchestra

Music Moves Us is a free event aimed at getting you up and moving through music, history, and culture!

August 6-10, join the orchestra at several locations around Holland for everything from a lesson in Dutch Dancing to yoga to Polynesian Story and Dance!

Most events are all-ages, but there are some designed for kids or adults, so check the Holland Symphony Orchestra website for details.

And be sure to come to Kollen Park on August 10 for food trucks, dancing, and the finale celebration concert!