Holland Symphony events will get you dancing, grooving, or just plain movin’!

Holland Symphony Orchestra knows just what you mean— and what better way to break through that funk than to turn up some tunes and get grooving?
Music Moves Us is a free event aimed at getting you up and moving through music, history, and culture!
August 6-10, join the orchestra at several locations around Holland for everything from a lesson in Dutch Dancing to yoga to Polynesian Story and Dance!
Music Moves Us Schedule
Tuesday, Aug. 6
10-11 a.m. – Sound bath + yoga atTunnel Park
12-12:45 p.m. – Kids’ Groove dancing party
1-2 p.m. – Adults Groove dancing party atCentennial Park
Wednesday, Aug. 7
9:30-10:30 a.m. Kids’ Polynesian story & dance atHolland Farmers Market
7-8 p.m. Salsa dancing & lesson atHolland State Park
Thursday, Aug. 8
10-10:45 a.m. Dutch Dance lesson atCentennial Park
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Hip hop lesson & dancingGDK Park/Downtown Holland Street Performers
Friday, Aug. 9
10:15-11 a.m. – Zumba Gold class atEvergreen Commons
5:30-6 p.m. – Dance lesson before Big Band concert at 6:30 p.m. atKollen Park
Saturday, Aug. 10
10-11 a.m. – Kids’ sensory art & music experience at theHolland Museum
Music Unites Us: Brazil! Finale at Kollen Park!
4-5 p.m. – Capoeira dance demonstration & lesson
5-6 p.m. – Holland Samba School performance
7 p.m. – Holland Symphony Orchestra with Choro das 3
Most events are all-ages, but there are some designed for kids or adults, so check the Holland Symphony Orchestra website for details.
And be sure to come to Kollen Park on August 10 for food trucks, dancing, and the finale celebration concert!