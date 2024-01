Noises Off is coming to the Holland Community Theater!

Michael Frayn’s behind-the-scenes farce follows the cast of an ill-fated play, Nothing’s On.

Enjoy off-stage shenanigans, hilarious accidents, and poorly-timed incidents plague them as they desperately try to bring the flop to audiences in this comedy.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. February 1-3, 9, 10, and 15-17 with a matinee on February 11!

For tickets and more, head to the Holland Community Theater website!