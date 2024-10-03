Holland celebrates Fall Fest with pumpkins, tulips, and history!

HOLLAND, Mich. — Need a bit of pumpkin spice with your tulips— or vice-versa?

Holland’s Fall Fest has you covered.

Whether you want to get your hands dirty and help (literally) bring the beloved Tulip Time blooms to life, paint your own pumpkins, hit the farmer’s market, or enjoy live music, downtown Holland is the place to be on October 4 & 5.

The Fall Fest Artisan Market at Windmill Island Gardens is a juried show you can see for the cost of admission ($5).

Get your tickets to the first-ever Fall Fest Concert featuring Michigan -IO here.

Bring the whole family for balloon twisters, live music, activities, and more!

