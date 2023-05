HOLLAND, Mich. — Celebrate over 100 years of the Holland American Legion Band!

The special Tulip Time performance will be at the Jack H. Miller Center for Musical Arts on Wednesday, May 10, starting at 7 p.m.

Established in 1920, members of the Holland American Legion Band have performed across the state and country—some have played for audiences around the world!

Tickets are just $20—but seating is limited.