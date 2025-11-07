Holiday season, here we come! Diving into November events with WMTA

KENT COUNTY. MICH. — November is here, ushering in the busy holiday season. Between all the shopping and family gatherings, you'll want to leave time for some of the fun events happening around West Michigan.

FOX 17's Janice Allen spoke with Kathleen Schiefler, Materials & Marketing Coordinator for the West Michigan Tourist Association (WMTA), to get a rundown of some popular November events.

The following information is provided by the WMTA:

Castle Farms Grand Wedding Expo; November 9, 12:00-3:00 p.m.

Castle Farms in Charlevoix is hosting a spectacular showcase of wedding vendors from across the country on November 9 from noon to 3:00 p.m.

This is a pretty impressive place where you can talk, mingle, and indulge in delectable food samples and culinary delights. If couples are looking to create that perfect magical day, this is your chance to discover your future caterer, venue, lodging, band or DJ, limo driver, florist, bakery, or photographer, plus all sorts of specialty vendors will be showcasing their services.

You can also sign-up for a First Dance Workshop or enter a raffle to win an exciting Castle Farms Grand Wedding Giveaway - $ a 21.000 value! And this lovely afternoon concludes with an exclusive cocktail reception, perfect for networking or celebrating your success. Tickets are $5.00 in advance or $ 10 at the door.

Grand Rapids Int’l Wine, Beer & Food Festival; November 21, 4:00 - 9:00 p.m. and November 22, 2:00 - 9:00 p.m.

The Grand Rapids Int’l WIne, Beer & Food Festival is a hugely popular event on November 21 and 22nd that features more than 1,200 wines, beers, ciders and spirits from around the world.

The admission ticket is $ 25 bucks and the individual tasting tickets are .50 each, which you can pre-order loaded up ready to go on a wrist band when you check in. (it is recommended to buy about 20 of them and you can always purchase more if you need them).

You can also sign up for specific Beverage Tasting Sessions with some fun titles such as, “What wine do I bring to the party?” or “Where does Michigan fit in the wine world?”

Plus be sure to check out an exclusive session with Isiah Thomas (NBA Champion Hall of Famer) for a tasting of his Champagne brand, Cheurlin. And if you want an extra special and memorable experience, check out the six different local restaurants that are offering one-hour sitdown dinners, complete with wines that elevate the meal to a whole new level!

Turkey Trot, Saugatuck CVB; November 22, 11:00 a.m.

Mark your calendars for November 22 at 11:00 a.m and start your holiday season with some heart - and a whole lot of fun.

The beloved Turkey Trot is going on in Downtown Saugatuck and 100% of the proceeds benefit Christian Neighbors, helping provide food assistance for local families this holiday season. So, here’s your chance to walk, run, dash or trot in your sneakers, tutus or turkey feathers with this non-timed, non-competitive 3.5-mile loop.

In fact, there is a prize for the most spirited turkey attire! All events and festivities begin at Wicks Park Bar & Grill in the heart of downtown and the fee to enter is $ 45.00 for adults and $ 12.00 for the Kids Turkey Sprint. But hurry because spots are going fast!

Additional Events:

Grand Rapids Downtown Market - Christkindl Market - November 19 opening day

Downtown Holland - 8th St Market Kerstmarkt; November 8 opening day and Small Business Saturday, November 29

Tibbits - The 1985 - Totally 80’s Music Tribute; November 15

Choose Marshall; Holiday Cookie Walk; November 21

Don’t forget to order your Thanksgiving Pies! Check out Robinette’s Orchards, Corwell’s Turkeyville in Marshall, and Crane’s Pie Pantry in Fennville or Holland.

To see more upcoming events, visit the West Michigan Tourist Association website.

