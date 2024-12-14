Holiday fun around our state with My Michigan Beach

MICHIGAN — The holidays are here and there's so much to do across our beautiful state to celebrate the season. Jill Halpin, founder and 'Chief Beach Officer' of My Michigan Beach & Travel, shared some festive ideas perfect for any calendar:

Rooftop Reindeer Farm

One of our state's most popular reindeer farms, Rooftop Landing has been family-owned and operated since 1991. Guests can see Santa's reindeer up close, take a farm tour, see the adorable mini highland cows and more. Click here to find out more.

URSA Boutique Ski Lodge

An enchanting experience awaits those who chose to spend some time snuggling the URSA Lodge in Iron Mountain. The lodge is right near Ski Brule, so it's the perfect place to plan your ski getaway around. Find out more by clicking here.

Oscoda

Located on the shore of Lake Huron, Oscoda is one of Michigan's many small, beautiful 'Christmas Towns' that are perfect for settling into that Hallmark Christmas movie-vibe. Get more information by clicking here.

My Michigan Beach's Holiday Getaway Sweepstakes

From December 14-21, My Michigan Beach is running their 'Holiday Getaway Sweepstakes.' Entrants could win a one-night stay at the Holiday Inn Express in Oscoda or a 25% off coupon for a stay at URSA Lodge. You must be 21+ to enter. Head to MyMichiganBeach.com to enter.

More holiday fun around Michigan

Head to MyMichiganBeach.com for hundreds more great ideas for family-friendly things to do across our state. Plus, be sure to check out the site's new map of picturesque 'Christmas Towns' around Michigan.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube