Hockey tournament supports families, research for autism treatment

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Hockey teams across Michigan are getting ready for a fight—

A fight to help families and kids with autism get the best therapies.

The 11th annual Youth Hockey Fights for Kids with Autism happens Saturday, February 11th, bringing together teams from the South Central High School Hockey League and Kalamazoo Optimist Hockey Association to help Great Lakes Center for Autism Treatment and Research raise money for research, development, and implementation of effective autism treatments and improve the lives of those affected.

The GLACTR tells FOX 17 they focus on efficient diagnosis, assessment, and behaviorally-based treatments. This event helps them raise awareness to the needs of families in Michigan.

Starting February 5th, you can participate in a silent auction or buy-in for Chuck a Puck at the tournament.

The tournament happens at Wings West ice rink in Texas Township, just outside of Kalamazoo.

You'll be treated to success stories of GLCATR grads while they do a ceremonial puck drop for each high school game.

Check out the lineup:

10:00 a.m. – United vs. Kentwood

12:15 p.m. – Eagles vs. Eastside Stars

2:45 p.m. – Mattawan vs. Jackson Lumen Christi

5:00 p.m. – Portage vs. Capital City Capitals

8:15 p.m. – WMU Stallions vs. EMU Eagles

Last year, this tournament raised $16,000 for GLCATR.

1 in 44 U.S. kids are diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder. It can be reliably diagnosed as early as age 2. Autism impacts all ethnic and socioeconomic groups, though minority groups tend to be diagnosed later and less often, meaning life-changing treatment can be delayed.

Research shows early intervention gives kids and families the best shot at healthy development, which has a ripple effect across their lifespan.

If you can't come, or want to get involved in other ways, check out their website to see how you can help.