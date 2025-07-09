Highlighting men's health by the numbers

WEST MICHIGAN — While Men's Health Month was in June, knowing your health and the goals you set out for it is a year 'round effort. Having energy, being able to move and not suffering from preventable illness are some of the goals that almost every man tries to stick to, and it's better to know what to do sooner rather than later. Dr. Diana Bitner with True Women's Health says just like women, men can live longer and feel better by reducing cigarette use, being more active, treating obesity and keeping alcohol to less than 14 servings a week can help delay or prevent certain illnesses later in life.

Cardiovascular disease, cancer and unintentional injuries are the three leading causes of death for men in the US. Dr. Bitner says cardiovascular disease can be very preventable in the early stages, and keeping an eye on these stats can help you in the long run:

-blood pressure

-weight

-waist circumference

-muscle mass

-body fat percentage

-cholesterol levels

-A1C blood sugar level

-inflammation level: CRP

-CAC: Coronary Artery Calcium Score

