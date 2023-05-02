Heroes for Hope 5K & Kids Run makes mental health awareness and support a community event

Mental Health issues are isolating, which is why so many say finding connection is key.

Another way to combat the symptoms? Exercise— even better if it’s the outdoor kind.

What’s even better than that? Getting kids outside and showing them how communities support one another.

Hope Network and the Hope Network Foundation are combining all of these elements with their One in Five series.

Heroes for Hope 5K & Kids Run

On May 7, families will dress as their favorite heroes to help Hope Network is celebrating their own heroes— the everyday people who support loved ones with mental health issues.

Join Celebration Cinema and the Hope Network Foundation to flood the streets with mental health heroes in either a 5K, kids run, or community walk through the streets of downtown Grand Rapids.

Youth events include a .25-, .5- and 1-mile distance during the community walk.

Register here—5K participants get a shirt and a medal. The youngest heroes among us will get free entry and a cape!

Then, everyone will be treated to superheroes on the silver screen at Studio Park with food and drinks.

Connection

The One in Five series is part of a global community running to bring awareness to mental health issues— and the support available for those in need.

Friends, loved ones, and those who’ve lost someone will gather, run, handcycle, walk, and cheer each other on during races throughout the year.

June 2 – One in Five Marathon

Run in a 5K, 10K, community walk, or handcycle race. Or take part in the team marathon—a relay where teams of 5 runs 26.2 miles in honor of the full marathon 1 in 5 people with mental health issues runs every day. Then join one of the largest post-race celebrations in West Michigan.

October 4-10 – World Mental Health Day Virtual 5K & 10K

Local runners will take part in a worldwide event, tracking their distances, and supporting global mental health services and acceptance.

You can register for these races on the Hope Network website.

There are also resources for anyone in need of support.

If you’re in crisis—call 988. You are not alone.