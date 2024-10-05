Here's what's happening in West Michigan this weekend (October 5-6)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's the first weekend of October and there's plenty going on around West Michigan to help you to make the most of it. Here's a peek at what's going on in our area this weekend:

Holland Fall Fest

Holland's Fall Fest returns with an expanded two-day celebration of autumn! There, you can see the incredible skills of professional pumpkin carvers, including food network stars, as they transform giant pumpkins into amazing works of art. Explore the juried artisan market at Windmill Island Gardens, featuring over 85 local vendors with unique handcrafted treasures. Bring the kids for pumpkin painting, games and free street performers throughout downtown. Click here to find out more.

Zeeland Pumpkinfest

Get ready for a fairytale weekend at Zeeland's Pumpkinfest! The party has already started and this year's theme is "happily ever after," with magical art displays, a lively "kidzfest," and a grand parade Saturday afternoon at 3:00. Enjoy free donuts and cider, horse-drawn carriage rides, live music, and even a laser light show! If you're interested, click here for the schedule and more.

Parade of Homes

The Parade of Homes is in full swing, giving everyone the opportunity to see some of the areas's best new and remodeled homes. Check out the unique floor plans, the latest in interior design trends and technology, finishes, outdoor living and landscaping that will inspire you. This runs every day through next Saturday from 1-8p.m. Pick up your tickets at any LMCU location for $10 or at one of the homes for $15. Find out more by clicking here.

Chow Down Centertown

For something different, get ready to feast on local flavors and have some big time family fun at Chow Down Centertownin Grand Haven. Organized by the Grand Haven Main Street Downtown Development Authority, this free event takes place from 11:00a.m. - 5:00p.m. on 7th Street. It features a variety of local food trucks, a unique mini-golf course, and opportunities to connect with area nonprofits. There will also be live music starting at noon.

Skeletour Spectacular

More Halloween fun is happening in Kalamazoo for the all-new Skeletour Spooktacular. More than 50 eerie skeletons have taken over downtown, all displayed by local businesses, nonprofits and community organizations. This month long celebration runs until the 31st with some extra activities like boos in the zoo, bones and boogie bash and the creep and crawl bar crawl. You can follow downtown Kalamazoo shops on social media to stay up to date. If you're interested, click here to find out more.

