Here's what's happening in West Michigan this weekend (August 10-11)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — It's another busy summer weekend here in West Michigan. As always, there's plenty going on to keep you and the family entertained.

National Blueberry Festival

The National Blueberry Festival is back in South Haven this weekend for its 61st year. Organizers say the goal is to promote and educate on the future of agriculture in southwest Michigan. The fun starts bright and early Saturday with a blueberry pancake breakfast at 8. The parade starts at 11. You'll also be able to find local vendors selling all kinds of crafts as well as blueberry products. There is also a carnival. The festival runs until 10 at night. Click hereto find out more.

I Understand Love Heals 10-Year Celebration

Help celebrate "I Understand Love Heals" as Hope turns ten! This family-friendly event celebrates the heart mascot that spreads positivity, love and hope to all. It's happening at 'Legacy Park' in Ada from 10 a.m. to noon. Registration starts at 9:00 a.m., and there will be characters there as well like Wimee, Darth Vader, a Stormtrooper and R2-D2 from Star Wars. There will also be crafts, coloring and yoga with The Feral Yogi. You can pre-register for this event by heading to Iunderstandloveheals.org.

A Glimpse of Africa

Immerse yourself in African culture this weekend at the A Glimpse of Africa Festival! The festival showcases the rich, diverse culture through fashion, dance, artisans, and food at Calder plaza. Models will walk the stage in traditional clothing, specific to dozens of African nations. Families can enjoy free hair braiding and head wrap tutorials, plus, there's a special flag ceremony. It is free to attend, but bring money with you to shop the many vendors and try some of the many traditional dishes. Find more information here.

Sparta Celtic Festival

The Sparta Celtic Festival is happening Saturday. It's a free, family-friendly event focused on all things Celtic heritage—like highland games, historical encampments and Scottish clans. It's taking place at Rogers Park. There, you'll find music, food, and merchants with a Celtic focus. The annual festival is always on the second Saturday in August and features three stages filled with music and dancing. The opening ceremonies kick off later this morning at 11 a.m. and goes all day long until 10 p.m.

