Here's what's going on in West Michigan this weekend (September 14-15)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Artprize may be the talk of the town, but there's still plenty more going on across West Michigan this weekend:

Midtown Grooves

Calling all music lovers! Midtown Grooves returns to Grand Rapids' Midtown Green on Saturday from noon to 6 in the evening,. It's a free community music festival that will see several local performers and musicians of all ages and abilities indulge in a day of fun and family-friendly jams. There will also be food trucks and a pop-up market filled with local sellers, makers and artists. Feel free to bring a furry friend along as well. Click here to find out more.

Grand Rapids African-American Art & Music Festival

This annual event showcases the contributions of the local African-American community. From noon to 10 p.m. at Rosa Parks Circle, you can find everything from art to food to music & dance. Plus, vendors, games and more. It's all completely free. Find more information by clicking here.

Fiesta Mexicana 55

A Grand Rapids staple for 55 years, you can celebrate Mexican culture at the Fiesta Mexicana. It takes place at Calder Plaza both Saturday and Sunday starting at noon. Highlights include DJs, dance performances and of course, the music! Head to the event's Facebook page to find out more.

Fallasburg Arts Festival

Head to Lowell for the 56th installment of this fun festival, which takes place at Fallasburg Park as the name suggests. The 2-day outdoor festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and features over a hundred fine arts & crafts booths, live music, food, kids' crafts aand plenty of demonstrations including fly tying, quilting, weaving, woodturning and more. Admission is free and parking if just 5 dollars. Click here to find out more.

International Festival of Holland

Returning to the Holland Civic Center on Saturday from 2 to 7 p.m. is the International Festival. This festival celebrates all the diversity that makes West Michigan special. It's a free, family-friendly event with performing artists, an international food court, a kids' fiesta, a flag parade and much more. Find out more by clicking here.

Urinetown: The Musical

This satirical musical is now showing at Grand Rapids' Circle Theatre. It's the story of a city where a water shortage has caused a ban on private toilets. People have to use public amenities controlled by an evil corporation that profits by charging admission. Eventually a hero steps up and plans to lead a revolution. There's a showing on SAturday at 7:30 p.m. and another on Sunday at 3 in the afternoon. Urinetown: The Musical runs until September 21. You can get tickets and read more here.

