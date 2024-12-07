Here's what's going on in West Michigan this weekend (Dec. 7-8)

WEST MICHIGAN — Community celebrations are in full gear this weekend with events in communities across West Michigan. Here are a few we're highlighting this weekend:

Grand Rapids Santa Parade

It's a popular event for families across West Michigan and—new this year—It's in the evening instead of the morning. Join the Fox 17 team for the Grand Rapids Santa Paradestarting at 5 p.m. tonight (Dec. 7). While the time has changed the route is almost the same as in previous years, starting at the corner of Division and Michigan and ending at Rosa Parks Circle. That's where you'll find Santa and others for the annual tree lighting ceremony at 6:45 p.m.. There will be a station for kids to write letter to Santa, free cookies and hot chocolate, and the Rosa Parks ice rink opens right after the tree is lit. Come see us walking in the parade and say 'hi!'

Frederick Meijer Gardens Enlighten Light Show

There's something new for the holiday season at Frederick Meijer Gardens. It's called 'enlighten' -- a one-mile walking path that blends art, light, and nature into one immersive experience. Along the pathway you'll find innovative light displays, enchanting music, interactive experiences, and world-renowned sculpture. Tickets range from $15 to $30 and are set for certain times to help the crowd flow. After that, head inside to check out the holiday tree display, the train and all of the other amazing art, nature, and sculpture at the park. The event runs through January 4th learn more and get your tickets at meijergardens.org.

Magic at the Mill

Windmill Island Gardens is transforming into a magical winter wonderland with the return of Magic at the Mill! Now in its third year, the event promises to be even brighter with more lights and festive fun for the whole family. Every Friday and Saturday night for the next three weekends, you can experience the dazzling light show featuring 1,000 LED tulips dancing to holiday music. Take a spin on the carousel, enjoy holiday tunes played on an authentic Dutch street organ, and even meet Sinterklaas, the Dutch predecessor of Santa Claus. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 ages 3-15 for this weekend (Dec 7-8) then the price goes up for the rest of the month at $12 and $6 for the remaining weekends (Dec 13-21).

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube