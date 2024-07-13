Here's what to do in West Michigan this weekend (July 13-14)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's another busy weekend here in West Michigan. From a medieval mash-up to a festival on the water, there's no shortage of things to do.

Cascade Firefighters Association Charity Hockey Game

Firefighters are taking to the ice alongside current and former pros for a good cause on Saturday. The Cascade Firefighters Association's annual Charity Hockey Game takes place at Patterson Ice Center and benefits Riding for Ryan, Brody's Be Cafe and the Cascade Firefighters Association. It kicks off with a party in the parking lot at 4 p.m. and the puck drops at 6. Find more information here.

Knights of the Realm Weekend

It's a mini renaissance festival complete with knights in shining armor at Nelis' Dutch Village in Holland on Saturday and Sunday for the 6th annual Knight of the Realm Weekend. Events include live armored combat and the pirate balloon battle. You can also go to knight school to learn some sword fighting. Find tickets and more here.

Macatawa Water Festival

While you're in Holland, you can check out the Macatawa Water Festival hosted by Outdoor Discovery Center. The one-day event takes place on Saturday at Windmill Island Gardens from 9 a.m. to 1 in the afternoon. Dive into a world of fun and learning about the West Michigan Watershed with over 20 community partners offering exciting activities like kayaking, biking, encounters with live animals, games and more. The event is free to attend. More information can be found on Outdoor Discovery Center's website.

Lowell Riverwalk Festival

The Riverwalk Festival continues all day Saturday in Lowell's historic downtown. There's lots to see including live music, the Riverwalk marketplace, classic cars, a pinewood derby, a kids' zone, kayaking, canoeing, paddleboarding and much more. See the full schedule at riverwalkfestival.org.

