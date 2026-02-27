HERE FOR THE BEER: 20th Annual Winter Beer Festival back at LMCU Ballpark

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich — Two of the sweetest words in the English language are MICHIGAN and BEER, and they will be together in sweet harmony for beer lovers this Saturday for the return of the Winter Beer Festival.

Back for it's 20th year, the beer festival will be held at LMCU Ballpark on Saturday, February 28th from 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM.

Featuring hundreds of local beers from the Great Lakes State, live music, ice sculptures and carving demonstrations, fire pits, and food available for purchase.

This is an outdoor event, so dress accordingly and bring your debit or credit card, because this is a cashless event too.

Your ticket includes admission to the festival, giving you the ability to sample all the Michigan beers on tap. And a big change this year is, there is no longer a need to exchange tokens for beer samples like in the past.

All festival goers must be 21 or older to enter, even if they are designated drivers and not drinking. But DD tickets are available for those who are of age. A discounted ticket of $25 will be available the day of the festival at LMCU Ballpark's Will Call window, if you bring the person you are driving for and they have proof of their regular ticket purchase.

Ticket and more frequently asked questions can be found here.

