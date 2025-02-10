Help yourself, help families in West Michigan; the Shamrock Shake is back!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Starting Monday, you can get your hands on the minty creamy seasonal favorite; the McDonald’s Shamrock Shake.

And if you’re feeling guilty for indulging your sweet tooth; don’t. Each shake equals a 25¢ donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities of West Michigan.

In 2024, $122,554.50 was raised for the Grand Rapids organization, helping families of kids facing long hospital stays eliminate the cost of housing.

McDonald’s hopes to raise $5 million across the country.

